Christmas tree prices were way up this year and that was only if you were even able to find one.
A nursery owner just outside of Nashville noticed and wanted to make sure everyone in his community has a tree to trim.
Larry Jenkins of Mount Juliet, Tennessee has been running his Christmas tree lot for the past 9 years. Usually he has enough supply from his own full-time nursery, but this year it just wasn't enough to meet demand.
To Larry, Christmas without a tree is unacceptable, so he hit the road to re-stock.
"I had to take extra guy with me, run a big U-Haul, bring the truck here, so it's been a lot more expensive," said Jenkins'.
Larry says he figured with the rough 2 years we've all been having during the pandemic, having trees on Christmas is worth the effort.
Larry's lot is full and he has trees for everyone, even those in the neighborhood that can't afford it.
He says he tries to maintain his "Christmas Spirit" even after the snow melts and the trees get put outside.
"This is something we should be doing year round, not just Christmas, wait for a season. You know, we should help one another all through the whole year, not just wait for a certain day," continued Jenkins.
This is the first year Larry has publicized that he has free trees for anyone struggling, no questions asked but he's been doing it for years.
He says when he opens his heart he often sees those people return as customers next year.
When the winter months wind down Larry is still hard at work.
In addition to his nursery he also runs a Landscaping business the he says keeps him quite busy in the warmer months.
He's always working to make his community a greener place!