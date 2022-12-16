Just nine days until Christmas, and sometimes Santa needs a little help in the delivery department.

The crew at the New Hampshire National Guard was ready for the call.

State employees have been collecting presents all year as part of operation Santa Claus. This is the 62nd year for the project. But instead of a sleigh to deliver the presents, the state National Guard used a UH Lima helicopter.

The guard delivered 3,200 presents and more than a thousand gift cards to a distribution site in northern New Hampshire.

Deliveries were made by air and by land, and some of the gifts were delivered by truck.

The guard says it's a big effort but a lot of fun for them, and they are always looking for donors and sponsors.

Guard units across the country have these kinds of programs during the holidays. Here at home, the PA National Guard was working on the Wish Program that's been around for 32 years.

This year, they helped out 600 Pennsylvania families.