Emotions ran high as families welcomed home troops just in time for Thanksgiving in Des Moines, Iowa.
National Guard troops were reunited with family members. The 150 guardsmen from Knoxville and Camp Dodge have been in the Middle East since February.
Many say the hardest part was waiting to be reunited with their loved ones. It's been a long time coming.
One wife, whose husband has been away, waited for him to meet his son for the first time.
While in the Middle East, the troops were in charge of taking care of military equipment from Afghanistan to Saudi Arabia.
Now, they say they are looking forward to taking care of their families.