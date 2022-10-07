ARLINGTON, Va. -- Every year, members of the Navy seals push their bodies and minds in a "day of endurance" to benefit Camp Sunshine in Maine.

The camp is for children who have life-threatening illnesses.

And it's not just for the kids, but their whole family get to come to camp and it's free, no charge.

Last week, three seals put their toughness to the test to raise money so the camp keeps running.

Chad, Adam, and Chris participated in a triathlon.

They swam over two miles in a pool in Arlington, Virginia.

Then they hopped on their bikes for a 50-mile ride through the northern part of the state.

And then came the run. They went on a run about ten miles across Washington, D.C.

The seals raised $50,000 so families can attend Camp Sunshine for free.

In addition to all of that swimming, biking, and running, they made two important stops during their journey.

They delivered "boxes of sunshine" to kids being treated at two hospitals in the DC area.

The boxes were filled with games, crafts, and swag from the camp.

Camp Sunshine has served more than 60,000 people since it opened.

The Navy Seals got involved with the camp in 2014, forming "Seals for Sunshine."

Each year, the group organizes a different challenge for members to complete.

You can learn more online at SealsforSunshine.org.