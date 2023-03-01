A Northampton County student took an idea and ran with it, and now hundreds of other kids will benefit from her successful book drive.

Claire Hardy is a sixth-grader at Nazareth Area Intermediate School. She loves to read, and at just 12 years old, she's making sure other kids get a chance to love reading too.

Claire has been going to the Cops 'n' Kids Reading Room in Bethlehem since she was 5. Cops 'n' Kids is a library of sorts, stocked with books, then police officers and other volunteers read to the kids, they do a craft and then the kids get to take home five books for free.

For some of the kids, these are the first books they've ever owned.

The program is geared towards kids 10 and under, so now that Claire is older, she was looking for a way to still be a part of the program.

Beverly Bradley runs the reading room and she suggested Claire hold a book drive.

Claire thought that was a great idea, so she wrote a letter to her principals asking for permission. They said yes and she set a lofty goal of collecting 3,000 books.

In the end, she ended up collecting more than 7,000.

With so many books, Claire set up a program so that every student in Lower Nazareth Elementary School will get a free book, and every year, this will rotate to a different elementary school in the district.

They also put aside some books to set up a free library inside of the school. The rest of the books went to the Cops 'n' Kids Reading Room.

The next Cops 'n' Kids event is next month, on April 22, at the reading room at Northampton Community College. Claire will be there that day handing out books.