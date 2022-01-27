A Nebraska mailman is not only dropping off mail but also receiving his own special deliveries, thanks to a friendship that started during the pandemic.
4-year-old Dorothea Haack's family went into lockdown during the beginning of the pandemic and she found a new interest while looking out the window.
She was very interested in the mail truck when it would come by to deliver the mail everyday.
One day, mail carrier Chris Lenhoff noticed Dorthea waving from the window, so he waved back.
"Eventually, she started wanting to go out and say hello, she drew him a picture and left some notes and their friendship has really grown from there and it's been such a sweet thing to watch," said Dorothea's mother, Emily Haack.
Chris says he takes extra care to greet folks along his route, knowing sometimes he's the only person some folks see during their day.
Chris says Dorothea is the highlight of his daily route.