A women's college volleyball game in Nebraska was the place to be this week.

There were a lot of people at this game on Wednesday night — so many that the University of Nebraska says it broke the world record for the largest crowd ever for a women's sporting event.

The Huskers hosted their in-state rivals from Omaha at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium, and 92,003 people were there to see it.

The Guinness Book of World Records hasn't made it official yet, but the previous record was nearly 91,700 people for a women's soccer match in Barcelona, Spain, last year..

The capacity of Memorial Stadium is about 90,000, but they sold field level seats for the volleyball game. That's what pushed the numbers up.

The Husker volleyball program has sold out 306 consecutive regular season matches, and that's an NCAA women's record.

Nebraska did not disappoint the record crowd, as they beat Omaha in all three sets.