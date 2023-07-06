A beloved K-9 officer on the west coast is back home after a little adventure where he ended up in a back yard about 5 miles from his home.

The K-9's name is Odin, and he works with the Madera County Sheriff's office near Fresno.

As soon as his partner realized Odin was missing, the sheriff's office put out a social media post asking if anyone had seen him.

People called in to say he had been seen in a few places but no one knew where he was for sure until this past Sunday night.

Camryn Escoto lives in a home about 5 miles from where Odin the K-9 lives, and she was out of town over the long holiday weekend so she her dad come by while she was gone to check on her own dog. That's when her dad noticed that there was another dog in her backyard.

Since Camryn was out of town, she didn't realize Odin was the missing K-9 people had been looking for, but she says her dog trainer is the one who realized the connection. She called to let them know that Odin was safe in her backyard. She met up with officers to make sure Odin made it home.

"It was like pure like relief," said Escoto. "Tears were flowing. Like, they were just hugging me. They were just so so grateful that they had him back."

There was a $2,000 reward for Odin's safe return.