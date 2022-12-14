Positivity is spreading in a neighborhood in Virginia, all thanks to signs of hope.

There's a similarity among the houses in one Arlington neighborhood known as Lyon Park.

Most of the homes have a sign out front. It's a message that goes back to 2016.

Rachel Burns says she made her "love" sign out of a piece of wood she found in her basement. It was 2016, right after the election, and Rachel says she put up the sign outside of her home to spread some positivity.

Soon after, neighbors wanted a sign of their own, so Rachel sawed, drilled and sanded more signs to give away. The huge 4-by-8-foot signs are just one word, like "love," "peace," "joy," "hope," "care" and "unity."

During the pandemic, Rachel says the signs became pretty popular with folks who couldn't go anywhere because of COVID restrictions. They noticed the signs on their walks around the neighborhood and told Rachel how much the message meant to them.

“She really is the light of our neighborhood and brings lights to us, and care really talks about taking care of people, doesn't it? And so that's a great word that fits in with all the others that we've chosen throughout the neighborhood," a neighbor said.

Rachel says that first sign took her 10 days to make.