A rescue dog's final walk around his neighborhood in Luzerne County was a memorable one.

The end of life for our pets is emotional and is so terribly sad, but you don't have to go through it alone, and our pets don't either.

Pet owner Kevin Curry made sure his beloved dog Mellow was surrounded by love in his final days.

Kevin and Mellow have been walking around their Dupont neighborhood twice a day, every day, since 2019.

Mellow is a rescue and really loved going for his walks in any type of weather.

When Mellow was diagnosed with terminal cancer, an aggressive and fast-spreading cancer, and it was getting harder for him to go on those daily walks, Kevin says he knew Mellow would want one last stroll around the neighborhood.

Rather than take that walk alone, Kevin thought it would be nice to have some friends around.

He put a letter in his neighbor's mailboxes earlier this month letting them know when he and Mellow would be taking their final walk so they could come out, say goodbye and give one last belly rub.

"It's gonna be emotional for sure. Hopefully enjoy seeing every everyone's love and support," Kevin said. "And again, I just wanted to thank the neighborhood for inviting us into their lives and vice versa."

Kevin and Mellow took that last walk a few weeks ago and their neighbors were there lining the blocks.

It was a loving send-off for Mellow and comforting for Kevin.

Kevin had no idea that many people would show up for them.