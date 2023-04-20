A filmmaker and community advocate from West Philadelphia was in Reading Wednesday night to debut his new documentary.

"Pardon Me" played at the Miller Center for the Arts in Reading.

It is the story of people who have been incarcerated, following them through the pardon process in Pennsylvania. It makes a case for how pardons can help uplift a community like the city of Reading by allowing people with criminal records the ability to live as full citizens.

The filmmaker, Shuja Moore, is a former inmate, and he shared part of his story in his first documentary "Walkies."

At 22 years old, he was convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 12-24 years in prison.

"Through my time of incarceration, I went on a journey of self-discovery, and at the end of that journey I knew that I had to not only improve my culture and community, but also find a way to make sense of the wrongs that I committed," Moore says in the opening of "Walkies."

The Berks Connections/Pretrial Services (BCPS) hosted the premiere of "Pardon Me." The nonprofit helps give people a second chance by helping former inmates return to life outside of prison.

They are always looking for volunteers. A pardon coach goes through training, then gets paired with an inmate. You help prepare them to go through the pardon process, so in essence, help the applicants tell their stories.

BCPS also held their annual Life improvement Awards Breakfast this week. Moore was the featured speaker.