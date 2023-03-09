There's a new trail to explore in Berks County, and it opens Friday.

You can soon hike the Ehpraim Malickson Wildlife Sanctuary. It's almost 200 acres in Birdsboro, in the Schuylkill Highlands region of Berks County, and it's a beauty.

Photos taken last spring show lots of green.

The land was owned by Berks County resident Ephraim Malickson. He called the land "tekene 2." Tekene is an indigenous Lenape word meaning woods or uninhabited place, and Ehpraim always wanted this land to be a sanctuary. A place, he said, for the birds and deer to go and be safe.

Before he died, he worked with Berks Nature and estate planners to make sure this land was never developed. When he died, a conservation easement was placed on the property in 2011.

Last year, Berks Nature took full ownership of the land and has been preparing it so you'll be able to enjoy it.

A grand opening ceremony is planned for Friday at 3 p.m., then you can go on a guided trail walk with a trails and preserve specialist.