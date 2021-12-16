One New Jersey home is recreating the most magical place on Earth.
From the Lion King to the Little Mermaid, a holiday lights display is capturing the hearts of thousands of Disney fans.
It was all created and programmed by a Monmouth University student, 18-year-old Ryan Basile, who says he loves all things Disney.
The display has gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.
It is inspired by the "Happily Ever After" show at Cinderella's Castle in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
The grand finale even includes Tinker Bell flying over the audience!
But, you don't have to travel to Florida to catch a glimpse. It can be found at 21 Meredith Way in Hazlet, New Jersey.
Basile says his family has been doing extravagant light shows for years, but this was the first year they thought about adding projections.
This year's display features music from Disney, including "Frozen," "Moana," "Peter Pan," and more. It's made up of about 500,000 lights, decorations, and projections.
The full 20-minute display can be found on YouTube.
Basile says people can also come enjoy the show in person every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6 p.m.
The light show runs until the first week of January.