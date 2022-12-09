It seemed like just another day on the road in Lake Placid.

Police were keeping an eye on traffic and watching for safety violations.

And officers were giving out cash - $100 dollars to drivers on the side of the road.

The money came from an anonymous Secret Santa who gave the police departments $2,500.

The police gave it to people in the community.

"If someone gets pulled over by the police, they're expecting what could be a negative interaction because they might drive away with a ticket. This gives us the opportunity, at the officer's discretion, to brighten someone's day instead," said Chief Chuck Dobson, Lake Placid Police Department.

The police here in Lake Placid have been doing this for awhile.

The generosity started a few years ago and has turned into a holiday tradition.

Some of the drivers say they plan to return the favor.

One driver said he would pay it forward to someone who really needs it.

Another said he would give the money to his employees so they can spend it on their families this Christmas.