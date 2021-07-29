While many collect shells at the beach to take home, one artist is thinking outside the sandbox.
Trips to the beach nearby their home during the pandemic quickly turned into a creative outlet for New York-based jewelry designer and artist Anna Chan and her 10-year-old daughter.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, like many, Anna wasn't able to travel far from their home, so she and her daughter began exploring the beaches of Robert Moses State Park on Long Island.
They found all sorts of gorgeous seashells and began to collect them.
They began creating these beautiful creatures out of the shells, everything from an octopus to a hedgehog.
Anna says she's "inspired by their colors, texture and shapes, and even the broken pieces."
While Anna says she originally thought of doing only 12 animals -- enough for a calendar to look back on 2021 -- the creative outlet soon became an obsession, and she started creating the art not only on the beach, but she also brought the shells back home and created the art on her patio.
She now has nearly three dozen shell art listings on her website.
Each has a date and a background bio attached, explaining what Anna was thinking and doing while creating the piece.
Follow her work online or on her Instagram page @AnnaChanDesign.