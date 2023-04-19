POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new "zero waste" coffee shop is open in Montgomery County.

Espresso Yourself Book Café had its grand opening in Pottstown on Tuesday evening.

It's in the 200 block of East High Street, and it was the brainchild of students at The Hill School.

The coffee shop has used books for browsing and borrowing, and sells things bulk products like shampoo and seeds.

Officials say the opening being so close to Earth Day is a coincidence.

"We had hoped to open in March and then there were some permitting delays and the kids were on break for two and a half weeks so it just landed in April," said Twila Fisher, director of community and economic development for The Hill School.

Espresso Yourself will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10-4.