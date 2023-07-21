The FIFA Women's World Cup just got underway and some newborns in Missouri are already fans, even though they are just a few days old.

It's a great way to celebrate women's sports, Team USA and maybe inspire some future soccer players.

A women's soccer team in Kansas City called the KC Current donated onesies to the newborns at a local hospital in honor of the Women's World Cup, which they are playing right now.

The first game was yesterday and the babies were ready for all the action.

Registered Nurse Abby Dauma says the cute new outfits helped ease the anxiety of some first-time parents.

"They're excited, but they're nervous and they're scared," Dauma said. "I think it definitely makes it fun for the parents to get to experience things like this."

The babies all got the onesies as a gift. Some had those cute knitted hats that look like soccer balls.

One of the new dads says he has some friends who are at the world cup, so they will be watching.

The FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off yesterday in Australia and New Zealand. We are now three games in.

Team USA plays Vietnam at 9 p.m. Friday.