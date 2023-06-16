Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey already has quite a following on social media and now at just 26 years old she holds a world record.

Hilda cooked without stopping for 93 hours and 11 minutes. This was last month in a glass front kitchen. it was neat that folks could watch her record attempt. it was such a party atmosphere. The crowd's enthusiasm really helping her along when it became exhausting.

Hilda says she wanted to share her love of Nigerian cuisine and to inspire young African women to chase their dreams.

It's hard to hear her, but let's listen to what Hilda had to say about the process while she was still in the middle of it.

"It was a huge dream for me. I was definitely wasn't thinking about that."

There was quite the celebration when she and the crowd realized she had surpassed the previous marathon cooking record.

Millions tuned in to the livestream to watch Hilda's attempt. Her cookathon was so popular, Guiness said the traffic actually crashed their website for 2 days.

A lot of preparation went into this. Hilda says she created a 35 item menu as a guide for every meal she cooked.

The longest cookathon title was previously held by Indian chef lata Tondon who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

But Hilda blew by that time and she is officially the new record holder.