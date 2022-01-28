A fire destroyed a family's home in Iowa this week. Luckily, the family made it out safely thanks to one of the kids.
Nine-year-old Juan Gomez woke up early Wednesday morning, and says he knew right away something was off.
He said he noticed an odd smell throughout the house. At first he thought it was burning popcorn, but the odor was so strong, he got up to investigate.
As he went to check out the smell, he saw flames spreading in the home. So he ran to his mom's room to wake her up.
By the time he had done that, the fire was picking up speed, and parts of the ceiling fell. Fire blocked the front door.
Despite that, Juan, his siblings, his mother, and the family's dogs all got out and weren't hurt.
"Had I stayed there I think like five more seconds, I think we just would've... yeah," said Ana Dominguez, who's home was lost during the fire.
"I don't really know how to say it. I'm just happy, really happy that I saved them and can still make memories with my family," said Juan.
The fire destroyed their home and possessions, but they still have each other.
Not only did Juan act heroically to get his family out of the home, he also did his job as 'big brother' by comforting sisters Cecilia and Luciana, who were scared when they saw the flames.