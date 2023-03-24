A new kind of greenhouse is sowing the seeds of success for kids with Autism in New Jersey.

Students from Somerset Hills Learning Institute have some green thumbs. They are growing greens like butter lettuce, kale, and lots of herbs like basil, parsley, and cilantro.

And they are not only gaining great work experience while they are in school, but they are learning life lessons as well.

This is Sustainable Futures: Hydroponics at Three Meadows Farm. Hydroponics is an environmentally responsible way to grow plants in water rather than in the ground. They are employing some of the older kids who go to the learning institute who are on the Autism spectrum.

Through this partnership, they are learning how to plant, care for, harvest and sell the produce they help grow.

This is a great way for them to learn about farming and business.

According to the institute, there is an 86 percent unemployment rate for adults with autism, and by providing this training they are hoping to lessen that gap.

And this just keeps growing because you have the kids from the school, the farm, and now local restaurants are connected because they are buying the produce to use in their meals they serve.

They just had a ribbon cutting at the farm in Bedminster this week.