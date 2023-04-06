A father-daughter duo from New Jersey has their own YouTube channel with some videos getting millions of views.

They want everyone to know the possibilities are endless for kids of all abilities.

Their YouTube show is called ToyQuest101.

Illiana and her dad, Miguel, are from Cumberland County, New Jersey. This all started five years ago in 2017 when Illiana said she wanted to be on YouTube. She went on to say she knew that wasn't possible because she has autism.

Miguel says hearing his daughter say that and knowing she believed it was heartbreaking. He wanted her to know she was capable of doing anything she set her mind to, so he set up a table in their basement and started filming videos with her that they posted on social media.

At first, Miguel says Illiana was shy, not really sure of her words, but now she's hosting the show alongside her dad. They interview celebrity guests and make fun videos, mostly about cool toys and comics.

They now have more than 150 subscribers with more than 75 million views.

They have partnered with the Eagles Autism Foundation and they speak at schools, inspiring kids to pursue their dreams and let them know that autism doesn't have to be a road block. They even created their own special Olympics swim team called the Blue Krakens.

They have a new video every week. You can also follow them on social media -- Instagram, Facebook and TikTok are all under ToyQuest101.