You might take being at work or school for granted, but for one New Jersey teen, there's no place she'd rather be right now.

At 13, Lucy Morgan has been through a lot. She was diagnosed with bone cancer last year and wasn't able to be in school with her friends for most of seventh grade. She had surgeries and treatments throughout the year, and finally in October, Lucy had her last cancer treatment.

Doctors gave her the all clear to go back to school, and a few weeks ago she was back in the building, officially as an eighth-grader.

Video from Lucy's first day back at Ethel Hoppock Middle School in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County, shows a special welcome for the girl. They had a walk-in for Lucy in the morning, celebrating Lucy, her friends and her family.

It was a long road to get to this moment. Lucy would have started school here in sixth grade, but with COVID, she did most of fifth and sixth grades virtually.

School was back in the building for her seventh grade year, but in the fall of last year is when she started getting some pain in her knee. She's a great athlete, playing basketball and volleyball, so they had her checked out to see what the pain was from, and that's when they discovered that Lucy had bone cancer.

Through it all, Lucy has shown just how strong she is, and her dedication to her work as a student is remarkable.

Her history teacher, Mr. Tom Brotzman, says Lucy emailed her teachers almost weekly to get her assignments to make sure she stayed on track.

Teachers and students were happy to have her back in school with everyone.

Lucy has had to take a step back recently though, her mom tells 69 News reporter Karin Mallett, as she is fighting an infection.

Lucy is watching from the hospital up in New York, but the hope is to have Lucy back in school again soon, as she continues her fight with lots of love and support for her from all around.