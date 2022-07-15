There's an up-and-coming actor from South Jersey with roles on TV and a movie under her belt, and she's only 18 months old.
She has been featured on a TV commercial aired on 69 WFMZ-TV, she's on billboards across the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia, and now she's got a major role in a movie starring Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common.
Madison Latham of Swedesboro, New Jersey, was chosen for the role of Baby Zora in the action thriller "Breathe" coming out on Netflix at the end of this month.
Madison plays the daughter of Jennifer Hudson and Common.
The film, shot in Philadelphia, is about a mother named Maya and her daughter, Zora, being forced to live underground after the earth is made uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen.
Madison's father, Troy, is also an actor, but that's not how his daughter got the role.
He says he submitted her for the opportunity and she beat out all the other applicants.
Troy is very proud of his little girl, who he says has taken direction well, and hasn't given her stage mom, Jennifer Hudson, any problems.
In fact, he says Jennifer and Common have been very patient with her.
The movie is set to air on Netflix on July 28.
69 News viewers may have also seen Madison's face with her dad on billboards, or in a commercial for Einstein Hospital.
Madison has also been featured in a commercial about the danger of vaping.