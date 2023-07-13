A miniature golf course in Lehigh County is celebrating 25 years and bringing back a popular tournament next weekend to celebrate the business milestone. But, there's a catch to this tournament.

Putt U in Upper Saucon Township is bringing back what they call the "Craziest Mini Golf Tournament Ever."

Five years ago, it lived up to its name because one of the rules is that you're not allowed to golf with a golf club. You can, however, putt with anything you want, as long as it's not a putter.

The winner five years ago for most creative putter used a 4-foot-tall sunflower in a pot.

Other golfers tried a mop, an umbrella and a cooler. There was also a Coke bottle and a bottle sprayer.

You'll play 18 holes and prizes are awarded for the lowest score and the best putting gadget.

And it's not all just fun and games. They'll be donating $10,000 total to charities in the Lehigh Valley.

The person with the lowest score and the best putting gadget will each get $2,500 to give to a charity of their choice. Ten other charities will get $500 each.

The only rule is that the charities must serve people in our community.

The tournament is set Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m.

You have to register by Thursday, July 20 if you want to play.