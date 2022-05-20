A community in Maine is encouraging people to put away the lawn mower during the month of May.
Portland, Maine is taking on "No Mow May." The city wants people to cut back, or cut out altogether, mowing this month.
The idea behind No Mow May is to help pollinators by allowing early season flowers to grow.
Natural growth helps provide the necessary amount of nectar that bees need to grow and pollinate flowers.
A study in Appleton, Wisconsin found homes that didn't mow in May had three times more bee species, and five times more bees than those that did mow.
The city of Portland has even gone above and beyond. It has more than 30 acres of park space which is only mowed once a year.
"And particularly for urban communities like Portland, if you can make a three-acre meadow, it's a good thing," said Jeff Tarling, Portland city arborist.
As No Mow May winds down, experts say that first lawn cut is key.
They say to only cut one-third of the grass length, and if the clippings are thick, bag them to prevent clumping on the lawn.
If No Mow May isn't for you, there are still a few things you can do to help pollinators. Mowing less frequently throughout the summer helps, and you can raise the height of your lawn mower blades.