They say you never forget how to ride a bike, but it takes a lot of courage to turn the pedals for the first time.
That's why a Lehigh Valley nonprofit is stepping in to help kids in Easton build their confidence on two wheels.
"ICan Shine" is a non-profit that strives to provide learning and health-focused activities for people with disabilities.
One of those opportunities is an annual bike camp the organization has been running since 2018. It's going on this week at Easton Area High School.
Riders are being taught to handle bikes both outside and inside the school.
Cycling may seem like second nature to some, but when you're first starting out, getting used to balancing on the bike can be the biggest obstacle.
Despite the challenge, parents who brought their kids to the camp say it's inspiring to see them pick up a new skill so quickly.
One mom says it took her son just three days to learn how to ride a two-wheeler all by himself.
"I have very high expectations of my son and I know he can do anything, so I knew it would happen, but I'm shock by how quickly it happened and how much confidence he has," said Elizabeth Meechan, of Bridgewater, New Jersey.
But they had to walk before they could ride.
Volunteers used special tools to help kids get comfortable with staying upright on the bike.
With each lap, they needed less and less help, until they were riding completely on their own.