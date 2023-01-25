There's a new place to get your morning cup of Joe. A nonprofit coffee shop just opened its second location in the Lehigh Valley.

It's not an exaggeration to say that Seth & Co. Special Brew is making a difference. The coffee shop has two locations now -- one inside the Palmer Park Mall that's been open for two years, and a brand new café on South Bank Street in Easton. The downtown Easton spot held its grand opening on Saturday.

What makes this place special is not only the ethically-sourced coffee they serve, but the people who are serving it.

Seth & Co. owner Desiree McMullan employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She and her husband, John, started the business after seeing the lack of opportunities available for her highly-qualified son, Seth, who has Down syndrome.

Seth now works alongside his mom and others at the café, like Joseph.

Joseph is an intern who is in the life skills program at Phillipsburg High School. He goes to work with his personal aide on Wednesdays at the Palmer Park Mall location. Joseph's mom says it warms her heart to see how excited her son is to go to work and she's grateful the shop is giving intelligent and extraordinary folks like Joseph a chance to thrive.

The new place in Easton has seating for 10, a new coffee counter and a new espresso machine. It's open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours during festivals and other special events in downtown Easton.

They have all kinds of coffee, cold brew, muffins and scones, and their lattes and frapps are pretty popular.