READING, Pa. - Science Projects are Really Kids' Stuff! That's the focus of S.P.A.R.K.S. which is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting science programs for elementary students.

And thanks to a sponsorship from another nonprofit, Blankets of Hope, they're giving local kids the tools they need to do their own experiments.

Blankets of Hope gave the SPARKS Foundation a $1,000 donation and that will mean kids who visit Berks Community Health Center will get a science kit for free.

They have 100 kits to giveaway.

Officials with the SPARKS Foundation say many kids don't have access to science programming at home and the kits are a way for them to experience it.

"It's called polar opposites," said Tina Krall, executive director S.P.A.R.K.S. Foundation. "They get three individual activities that they can do. Everything in the kit is for them and used to be able to do the lessons."

The director of development with the Berks Community Heath Center say the free kits are perfect for their visiting pediatric patients, who often come from low-income and disadvantaged homes.

So this will be fun. Kids can use these kits to experiment at home, along with their parents, siblings, and friends.