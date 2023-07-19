"It's just like riding a bike."

Some people who aren't able to ride bikes are getting an opportunity to ride again.

Jill Wright used to love the freedom that riding a bike gave her, but that suddenly ended.

She had a stroke that left her with severe mobility issues, unable to ride a bike.

But, she's back in the saddle again!

And that's all thanks to one nonprofit in North Carolina.

Three-Wheel Therapy gave Jill the chance to ride an adaptive bike called a Trike.

It's like a tandem bike, but only one person does the work while the other sits in a seat with a harness.

Riding a bike is something that Jill never thought she'd be able to do again.

The company is one of only seven organizations in the U.S. that offers this experience. Its founder says that it's a game-changer for those longing to ride again.

"The experience is ideal for anybody who is unable to ride a traditional bicycle. So that includes people with disabilities, aging adults, individuals who have low or poor mobility, or just are fearful of riding a bike," said Nicole Kohler, 3Wheel Therapy founder.

After 20 years, you may have thought Jill forgot the special feeling of having the wind flowing through her hair. But as they say, "it's just like riding a bike" and she gets the same joy that she used to.

The Trikes come in at a staggering $14,000 each!

3Wheel Therapy says it's hoping to buy more in the future.

But, the company says the smiles that the Trikes bring to riders makes it all worth it.