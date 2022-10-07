HAMBURG, Pa. — Thea Snyder was born with Gould Syndrome, which is an extremely rare genetic disorder that caused a stroke before she was even born. Her complex medical needs make an impact every day, emotionally and financially. The Snyders know about challenges first hand.

They are quite a family and their mission is to make sure other families are living their best lives with all the support they need, even if you have a child with a challenging medical diagnosis.

Thea's mom, Nikki Snyder says that's why she started the non-profit Growing Wildflowers.

They provide emotional support by giving families a place to connect and they also provide much needed money when families are faced with the astronomical medical costs.

Nikki says growing wildflowers was created as a way to show other families throughout Pennsylvania they are not alone. That there are resources available.

"When a kid like ours is diagnosed with these big complex diagnoses," Nikki said, "first you have to process it emotionally and psychologically and then kind of once you get there it almost as it's almost as if the carpet is being pulled out from under you because then you find out about all these hidden financial expenses that you weren't necessarily prepared for."

There are so many hidden costs: the cost of traveling back and forth to the hospital and appointments, meals when you're on the road, and medical equipment that is often deemed non-essential and therefore not covered by insurance. These scholarships can really help a family through these times and provide just a little bit of the kindness we all deserve.

And this is not just for families who have the same disorder as Thea, but for those with any medical diagnosis.

So to help out or to apply for assistance. You can visit to their website: GrowingWildflowersPA.com and there's a private group called growing wildflowers on facebook.

And if you're any good at throwing bean bags, there is a corn hole tournament happening.

It's Sunday, October 9th at the Hamburg Field House. It starts at 11 a.m. There will be music and food trucks and all the money raised goes to Growing Wildflowers.