Pottstown is looking a little greener ever since a nonprofit began making the borough a healthier and prettier place.

Pottstown Trees Inc. has been at it for decades, forming back in 1983. At that time, the industrial plants in town had closed and left Pottstown bare, not only physically but also mentally. Morale was down with all the financial losses, so, a group of residents decided to try make it better by planting a few trees.

"Few" is an understatement though. Since the '80s, Trees Inc. has planted 3,000 trees, removed 768 dead ones, and trimmed 11,000.

That's made Pottstown greener and healthier. The street trees capture an estimated 72 tons of carbon each year, taking it in and giving us oxygen in return. They reduce stormwater runoff and pollutants for the Schuylkill River.

It's an expensive project, and in the beginning, the group spent five years raising about $500,000 through a campaign with the local newspaper, the Pottstown Mercury.

This spring, Trees Inc. was recognized for its environmental work in the region. It was one of 15 projects in Pennsylvania to get a Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence.

The work continues though, and they created what's called a "passive park" on the site of an old gas station. It's now home to 35 red maples.

There's a sidewalk rain garden in front of the school district's building and a three-acre meadow at one of the elementary schools. That meadow project was so successful the district agreed to plant meadows at all of its schools.

There's also now a sapling nursery for the borough behind the high school. Some of those trees were transplanted as street trees.

Trees Inc. has also repaired hundreds of sidewalks and installed flexible, porous paving, which was part of a pilot program to help accommodate growing street trees.