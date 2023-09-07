A North Carolina police officer was working overtime and it paid off. His heroic actions were all caught on camera.

Lieutenant Corey Brooks of the Salisbury Police Department in North Carolina was working overtime and heading to another call when he saw a truck crash on the highway.

The tractor-trailer crashed into a median at an underpass and Lt. Brooks says he could see the fuel leaking down the road.

He pulled over and ran towards the truck. There was already a line of fire in front of it, likely from the leaking fuel.

Brooks says he yelled for the driver to get out, but when he got up to the passenger side he could tell Michael Williams was unconscious.

Lt. Brooks knew the truck could explode at any second, so he pulled Michael out of the truck as quick as he could.

Lt. Brooks knew he needed to get him away from the truck and away from the fire, so he started carrying him across two lanes of traffic.

Thankfully, another truck driver stopped and she helped them get across.

Right after they got to the other side of the road, the truck exploded.

Michael regained consciousness at the scene when the EMS crews got there.

Lieutenant Brooks and Michael reunited about two weeks ago and then this week. Lt. Brooks was recognized for his efforts at a city council meeting.