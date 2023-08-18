A teenager in North Dakota has been making money cutting grass all summer.

50 of them to be exact. Alex Lattergrass — and yes that's his real name — is taking part in the 50-yard challenge.

We've covered this challenge before, so just a reminder about how it works: You mow 50 lawns - no charge.

It's a movement started by a nonprofit in Alabama that encourages kids to mow lawns for first responders, older folks, military and single parents — all for free.

So Alex has added this community service side to his business. He started Alex's Mowing Company earlier this summer and has been mowing lawns ever since. Along with the lawns he mows for free, he has paying customers so he's been able to save a lot of money too.

Alex said it was hard to get the word out at first about his new business venture, but he made some flyers and passed those around and his parents helped him out creating content for social media. He now has a Facebook page.

"They made me my own business page. And like that, wahbam — I got customers. It just works like that," Alex said.

Alex started the 50 yard-challenge in July and has just mowed lawn No. 8 of 50, so he still has a bunch to go.

Alex says the cause is near to his heart. His dad is an officer with the Fargo Police Department.