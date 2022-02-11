Corporal Annette Goodyear works with the North East Police Department. She was stationed at an intersection, helping a student cross the street - when her instincts kicked in.
Her quick thinking saved a child from being hit by an oncoming car.
The video of the incident is staggering.
In the video, Corporal Goodyear gives the OK for a student to cross the street, as she signals an oncoming car to stop. That driver fails to stop, and barrels into the crosswalk.
The corporal's training kicked in and, without thinking, she leapt into action.
"By the time she was in front of me, I twisted my head a little. I could see out of the corner of my eye that the car was coming at that point, it was just a blur," she recalled. "At that point you're not thinking at all, you're just reacting."
That student, Violet Watt, was not hurt. Corporal Goodyear was taken to the hospital, where she made a full-recovery.
Violet and her family recognized Goodyear on Thursday. Goodyear has also been awarded a governor's citation for her bravery.
She said the attention she's received was unexpected.
Corporal Goodyear said she's always telling her "brothers and sisters" in blue that when they do a good job, they become heroes too.
She said she just never expected it to be said to her.