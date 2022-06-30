It's a Lehigh Valley love story that's lasted for decades, and that is worth celebrating.
Donald and Ruth Boyhunt just celebrated 71 years together.
The Northampton County couple has two children and four grandchildren, and they had a party to get the celebration going.
Their love story started back in 1951 when they were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nazareth that June. They had a wedding reception in the church basement, and Ruth's aunt took care of the food.
They lived in a home they built in Belfast, where they had their two children, Craig and Gail. Donald worked as an engineer, and did some wood-working, and Ruth is a musician.
They moved to Moravian Hall Square and that's where family gathered recently to celebrate the big anniversary.
Donald and Ruth regaled them with stories from their honeymoon.
"We spent the second week at Pecks Pond, had a delightful time," Donald said. "We still have the camp. We still go there for good memories and quiet times."
Donald jokingly says two words are responsible for their happy marriage, "yes, dear."
He went on to say they really just enjoy each other's company and enjoyed traveling together.
He said they also allowed each other to have their own interests and supported each other, and that marriage is a give and take.
They are now both in their 90s, as the couple was in their early 20s when they got married.