A Northampton County teen was on stage at Union Transfer Station in Philadelphia. She was picked out of the crowd to play bass guitar at an indie pop concert.

But what's even more amazing is a milestone she's set to hit later this month.

It's been quite a big month for Phoebe Prye. She just turned 13, she got called up on stage at a concert, and, on December 28, she'll be considered cured of her childhood leukemia.

Phoebe was at a Blu DeTiger concert in Philly and in the middle of the show, Blu stopped and asked if anyone in the audience played bass. Much to her parents' surprise, Phoebe raised her hand. Blu picked her out of the crowd of hundreds and asked her to join her on stage.

The greatest part of this is that Phoebe has only been playing bass for about a month and a half, but she did not let that stop her. She got up on that stage, Blu gave her a chord to play and she held her own.

Phoebe's mom, Sarah, says this is a story of hope. She has come out of childhood cancer and is a living, breathing, thriving teen. She loves music and horses.

Her story has a happy ending so far, and she says her cancer story is important. Not every child is as lucky as Phoebe and until there's a real cure, her mom says we need to keep talking about the cancer that strikes them.

As for Phoebe, she is on her way to that survivor title. You may remember, we've shared Phoebe's story in the past. Her mom says they were shopping for kindergarten supplies one day and she was diagnosed with leukemia the next. She was just 5 years old at the time.

Lots of folks sent Phoebe well wishes through the mail.

You can follow her journey on social media.