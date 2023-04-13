A health care worker in North Carolina went under the knife to save a patient's life.

The lucky recipient -- her own father.

Larry Koch and his daughter, Lauren, say they've always had a close relationship, but now he'll always have a part of her.

The whole experience started last summer, when the 77-year-old's kidney disease hit stage 4.

Larry was told he needed a donor or he'd have to start dialysis.

The news was devastating for their family.

Dialysis helps remove waste from failing kidneys. The treatment does improve patients' survival rate, but it can leave them feeling lethargic and nauseous.

Lauren didn't want to see her dad go through that.

She knew from her experience working at UNC that a kidney transplant would be the best way to buy him more time.

So for Lauren, becoming an organ donor was a real no-brainer.

"It wasn't a choice for me, really. I didn't want to see him go through his final decade in life on dialysis," she said.

At first, Larry was concerned about the potential complications, but Lauren assured him that progress in medical science had made the procedure perfectly safe.

Their doctor says both bounced back well afterwards.

Larry will have to take an anti-rejection drug for the rest of his life, but he says that's a small price to pay for more years with his family.