Ellie Ucci really loves her job.

She says she feels like she's never worked a day in her life.

And her co-workers and patients say she brightens the lives of everyone she meets.

Ellie says she was always destined to be a nurse.

When she was little, she made a splint for a dog that had a fractured foot, and that's when she realized she wanted to help others.

As an adult, her nursing career began in a naval hospital.

She also spent time as a school nurse.

But where she says she's truly found herself is here at the labor and delivery center at Banner Gateway hospital in Gilbert, Arizona. That's a suburb of Phoenix.

Ellie says she loves what she does now more than ever.

"I bring new life into the world all the time, that keeps you going," said Ellie. "I have to look at myself in the mirror and see my wrinkles and my white hair and I thought maybe I am ninety, I don't know, but I tell them I feel like I'm in my thirties when I come to work, I really do."

Ellie is helping new parents and their brand new babies in this role.

And of course, she's serving as a mentor for the nurses she works with.

Ellie says the word 'retirement' is not in her vocabulary.

She's says she tries to stay healthy and knows we all have a lot to give to the world.