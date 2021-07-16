A musician in New York City made a fellow performer's day when he reunited the man with his missing guitar.
Phil Sexton says he was out riding his bike through the city when he discovered a guitar case leaning against scaffolding next to a pile of trash.
Turns out, that case had a guitar inside.
He looked inside the case and found the name Daniel Martinez. So, he and his wife looked up guitar players with that name on the internet.
After a few hours of sleuthing, they found the owner -- a Daniel Martinez who plays in a mariachi band.
Phil says he sent Daniel an email, and Daniel quickly responded, "that's my guitar!"
Daniel said he forgot to pack it with the rest of his equipment after a recent show.
When Phil met Daniel to return the lost guitar, the two turned the moment into a jam session.
Phil said he was happy he could help Daniel, because he knows what Daniel was going through when he realized he was missing his guitar.
"Well the thing is, I did lose a guitar. When I first moved to New York I had a guitar taken from me," he said. "These guitars are more of an extension of our emotion to channel it through your fingertips into an instrument."
Phil said it's important for people to look out for each other because "we're all in this together." He said he tries to live by that mantra each day.