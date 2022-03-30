An American teenager is helping save the life of a 2-year-old that lives nearly five-thousand miles away.
Dima Negodiuk lives in Kyiv with his family. He says he learned of his 2-year-old son, Mark's brain tumor the night that Russia invaded Ukraine.
Medical experts told Dima that Mark needed a life-saving operation. Days later, Mark went into that surgery.
However, his family had no choice but to seek shelter in the basement as bombs exploded around their building.
Dima says they needed to find volunteers to cross the border in order to send Mark's test to Germany or Italy, to find out if the tumor was cancerous.
"He so small and has an eight centimeter tumor. So, basically we understand that we only have eachother in this life. So, of course for our family the war was in second place. The first place was to save our Mark," said Dima.
That's when Dima met 13-year-old Elana Koenig through social media. Elana is the founder of Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation, based in New York City.
She started the foundation after her own battle with cancer in order to help other kids get the treatment they need.
The non-profit arranged for Mark and his family to fly out of Poland to Newark, New Jersey.
"We started FaceTiming them. We saw their conditions. They were living in a basement. They weren't getting proper treatment. So, we organized a flight over here so they could actually get what they need." said Elana.
Mark will receive the chemotherapy treatment while in New York City.
By law Dima was not allowed to leave Ukraine since he is under 60-years-old. But, he was granted a special exemption in order to stay with his son.