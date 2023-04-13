Four young sisters in California are alive thanks to a highway patrol officer who happened to be in town for a traffic complaint.

The Martinez family lives in Galt, which is outside of Sacramento. The girls were home from school this week on spring break while their parents were working, and they had no idea their house was on fire until they heard Officer James Guitierrez yelling for them to get out.

Guitierrez says he saw the smoke on Monday and decided to check it out. When he got there, he could see the fire in the backyard, and says it looked like flames were coming out of the side of the house.

He knew most schools were on spring break in that area so he ran inside to see if there were any kids in there.

A neighbor, Erasmo Ramirez, also saw what was going on and helped get the girls out.

"I figured there were people that might have needed our help, so we just go in," said Guitierrez.

The oldest sister says they didn't know what was going on until they heard Guitierrez's and Erasmo's voices.

"I heard all the yelling, and then because I was able to hear what they were saying, I have a cat, and I grabbed him and I came outside," said Abygail Martinez.

All four girls and their dog and cat made it out. The home has a lot of damage but the family says they are focusing on what really matters.

"And if he wasn't in the neighborhood, you know. Things could be a lot worse, like I said, they're safe. I'm not planning a funeral today. None of my kids got burned," said Tiffany Martinez, the girls' mom.

"I'm proud to have him serving our community and I'm grateful for everything he did. He saved everything that's most valuable to us. I mean, everything I do is for them. I don't know, I don't have any words," said Scott Martinez, dad.