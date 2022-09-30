Turtlecreek Twp., Oh. -- Jonathan Sams just finished treatment for cancer for the third time.

He was first diagnosed when he was 14 years old.

The most recent came in May.

Despite dealing with grueling treatments, he says cancer doesn't get him down.

Before his final chemo treatment he decided to walk a marathon, 26.2 miles, through the halls at his hospital.

He called it the "Marathon of Purpose."

Jonathan is a husband and father of four who serves as a trustee in his community.

He believes every day is an awesome day.

He says it's up to him to live up to that, and he wants everyone else to live life the same way.

"You know, I walked a marathon in a day. Each one of you, you walk a marathon everyday of your lives. And," says Jonathan, "I want you to make those lives worth while and I don't want you to be afraid. Whatever the obstacle I want you to overcome it. I believe in you."

Jonathan wasn't alone when he did the marathon.

One of his buddies walked alongside him, and people from all over the country who have followed his story walked, too.

Jonathan says his cancer battles put him in a better position to help others.

He says he won't let cancer overcome him in his mission to overcome cancer, which again, he has done three times now.

He says if he can do that, people can overcome whatever they're facing.