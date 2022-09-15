A 10-year-old in Oklahoma is being hailed as a hero for saving his mom's life.

His daring water rescue was caught on camera in the family's backyard last month.

Gavin Keeney, 10, and his mom, Lori, were in their backyard when Lori had a seizure and fell into their pool. Gavin was on the porch with his dog and looked up when he heard splashing.

That's when he saw his mom drowning in the pool.

"I heard kind of yelling but also drowning, so then I looked and saw her seizing and so I went and jumped in and got her back to the ladder," Gavin said.

The boy was recently recognized for his actions.

The fire chief in his town gave him a plaque during a special ceremony at this school.

For Gavin, this is nothing new. He got a similar plaque once before for helping his mom when she was choking.

Lori says Gavin helps her all the time, sometimes every day, and she's glad to see the recognition he's getting.

"I don't normally get to see him in action and what he gets to do while I'm having a seizure, after I'm having a seizure. This is the first time I got to see it because of home security cameras," Lori said.

Those cameras captured everything. Lori says it was heartbreaking to watch the video of the rescue, but she knows her son is always looking out for her.

Lori says she can see her son making a career out of helping others. She says he has great compassion for humankind.