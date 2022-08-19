It can be easy to forget there's a devastating war going on overseas when we're so far removed from the fighting.

A nonprofit here in the U.S. is giving Ukrainians more than just a helping hand from nearly 6,000 miles away.

Many people in Ukraine, fighters and civilians alike, were left with life-altering injuries from Russia's constant bombing.

That's where an Oklahoma-based nonprofit is stepping in, helping people who lost limbs in the war.

Limbs for Life Foundation in Oklahoma City is working to make prosthetics for people who lost limbs during the fighting in Ukraine.

The foundation's development director says thousands of people in the war-torn country have lost their arms and legs, sometimes more than one.

She says getting the limbs is the easy part, but bringing them into an active warzone is when things start to get tricky.

"About half of the country is inaccessible. Clinics have been destroyed," said Shelley Dutton, development director for Limbs for Life. "The other half is partially functioning and are in desperate need of teams to come and help and also (for) parts and components to fabricate prosthetic limbs."

Organizers say they're up to the task. This is what Limbs for Life has been doing since 1995 -- helping amputees who couldn't afford prosthetics cover the cost.

The group's first shipment of prosthetics is expected to make it to Ukraine this week.

If you want to help, the foundation accepts donations online.