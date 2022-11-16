A nurse practitioner in Oklahoma wasn't at work, but she still put in some hours helping out a neighbor in need.

Lacy Westfall was getting ready for work when she got a knock on her door. It was one of her neighbors. They were trying to get to the hospital when they realized they wouldn't make it in time, so they asked Lacy for help.

Whitney Hayes was about to give birth. She was in labor and she and her husband, Kyle, say they knew there was no way they could make it the hour-and-20-minute drive to the hospital. They had actually started driving, but Whitney says she didn't even think they would make it out of town, let alone all the way to the hospital.

So, they stopped at Lacy's house and asked for help.

She checked out Whitney, and within 15 minutes, she had delivered a baby girl.

"I've seen a lot of births and assisted with a lot of births, but this is definitely nothing that has ever happened to me before. It was very unexpected, obviously, but one of the most beautiful births I have ever been a part of, so I was just really honored to get to support her and be there for her," Lacy said.

Whitney says her grandfather was the last one in their family to be born at home on their family's land, but her baby girl changed all that.

Mom, dad and baby girl are all doing just fine, and so is Lacy.