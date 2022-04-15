The Olivet Boys and Girls Club in Reading is recognizing a local teen for her commitment to excellence.
Olivet's Youth of the Year award is the highest honor a teen club member can achieve.
This year, three Olivet teens were nominated as candidates. Each one gave a speech and was interviewed by a panel of judges.
At the end of the night, Twyla Ewen was chosen as the 2022 youth of the year.
Twyla is in 11th grade at Reading High School. She's been an active member at the PAL Center for the Arts for more than 10 years.
A talented musician and singer, she performs at Olivet and across Berks county. She plays guitar, flute and piano.
Olivet says Twyla's "musical talent, academic achievement, and involvement in the Club and local community are a shining example of the Boys & Girls Club America's initiatives of academic excellence, healthy lifestyle, and good character and citizenship."
Most recently, Twyla was selected as a finalist by the Boys and Girls Club of America's national talent search. The state competition is next.
As this year's winner, Twyla will attend Youth of the Year Pennsylvania State Competition in Harrisburg. There she'll compete with teens from other local Boys & Girls Club organizations.