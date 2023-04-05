One of the greatest sprinters ever left the other moms in the dust at her son's sports day this week.

Take a look at the race in the video above.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the third fastest woman of all time, and she added another title this week to her vast haul of medals by winning her son's sports day race in Jamaica.

The multiple Olympic and world championship gold medalist lined up against the other mothers and, of course, won by a distance on the grass track.

The video posted on social media went viral.

Shelly-Ann is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and she is currently training for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

She has eight Olympic medals and 10 world titles, and now victory at her son's sports day.

She posted the video on Facebook with a heart, a smiley face and a rocket emoji, with the caption "every point counts."