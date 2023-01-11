If you're thinking of changing careers, you might want to give professional driver a try.

You'll certainly get noticed when you are behind the wheel of this 27-foot-long automobile. It can only be one thing: the Wienermobile. And Oscar Mayer is recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic car.

The drivers are called "hotdoggers," and they drive the Wienermobile through 20 states and serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers travel more than 200,000 miles, all while posting about it on social media.

The company says it's looking for graduating college seniors who are looking for an adventure. A bachelor’s degree in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing is a plus.

There are 12 Wienermobile driver positions available for 2023. And the competition is fierce: In past years, less than 1% of applicants were selected.

The salary for the year is about $35,000. Drivers also get a weekly allowance for meals and personal travel, 18 paid days off and full health benefits. Plus, all your hotel expenses are covered.

You can apply for the position online before January 31.