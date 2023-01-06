All you need is a baguette because it's the unveiling of the butter sculpture. It's been a tradition since 1991 and it's always a spectacular sight. It's incredible what these artists can do with a slab of butter.

So here is this year's creation.

The theme for the 32nd butter sculpture is Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for generations to come, and it depicts several generations of a dairy farming family. You can see the background of their family farm.

It's created from 1,000 pounds of butter donated by the Land O'Lakes plant in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

The artists behind the butter are Montgomery County's Jim Victor and Maire Pelton. They are from Conshohocken, and Jim's been creating butter sculptures since 2003, so this is his 20th year.

The butter sculpture goes back to 1991. The first one was of Benjamin Franklin, made of 600 pounds of butter on metal framework by Raymond Mcintosh of Ontario. After the show, the butter was donated to local food banks.

Since then, there have been 32 butter sculptures. In 2021, because of the pandemic, there was no sculpture, but it was back last year in all it's glory.