It's hard not to smile when you feel beautiful, no matter what you're going through. One woman is helping others stay in touch with their glamorous side as they take on one of life's most daunting challenges: cancer.
We've all seen those little pink ribbons on products.
They show that a portion of their proceeds support breast cancer research, which is amazing. But what about the survivors themselves?
One business is focusing on their everyday needs.
Cancer Be Glammed is a one-stop-shop for women coping with all forms of cancer. Its Recovery Boutique offers fashionable clothing made specifically for living with cancer.
Their clothes have chic designs and flattering fits, all while still leaving plenty of room and port-access for chemotherapy. They also offer stylish solutions to hair loss, like fashionable head scarves.
Cancer Be Glammed was born out of friendship. Pennsylvania natives Lisa Lurie and Ellen Weiss Kander co-founded the project in 2009. Both knew the struggle of feeling dignified while going through chemo.
Unfortunately, cancer did what it does.
When Ellen died from her liver cancer this past summer, Lisa was tempted to shut the store page down. But now, Cancer Be Glammed carries on in Ellen's legacy.
Cancer Be Glammed wants women and their families to know they're not alone. Check out their website for terrific resources and organizations here to support survivors every step of the way.